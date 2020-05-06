Hilton Head Christian holds signing day, social distance style

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Christian Academy made the most out of a tough situation and held a ‘social distance’ signing day for four standout Eagle athletes.

Friends laid on their car horns in the parking lot as a sign of applause as Hayden Shinn, Daniel Harrington, Grace Hilton, and Jasmine Campbell were recognized for signing letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers.

The following is a list of the college choices each athlete made:

Hayden Shinn — Football at Hampden-Sydney

Daniel Harrington — Football at Army

Grace Hilton — Swimming at DePauw

Jasmine Campbell — Basketball at Claflin

The WSAV Sports team was there to bring you a full recap of the unique signing day setup.