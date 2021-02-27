Hilton Head Christian girls win third straight state title

SUMTER, S.C. (WSAV) – If the Hilton Head Christian Academy girls basketball team wasn’t a dynasty before, they certainly are now.



The HHCA Eagles locked down Palmetto Christian Academy in the SCISA AA state title game, securing a third championship with a 48-33 win.



“What a great experience,” said head coach Kenny Conroy. “These girls work hard…these girls really stepped up. They gave up Thanksgiving and they gave Christmas to play in tournaments to get to this point. They didn’t back down.”

BREAKING@HHCALadyEagles has won the SCISA 2A state championship for the THIRD straight year



Hilton Head Christian takes down Palmetto Christian 48-33 in Sumter



Complete recap tonight on @WSAV at 6 and 11! @hhcaeagles pic.twitter.com/wUMOeKFXGm — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) February 27, 2021



Star senior and McDonald’s All-American nominee Dior Shelton paced the Eagles with a team-high 17 points. Her hot shooting helped Hilton Head Christian overcome a first-quarter deficit and take the lead for good in the second.



“It’s just amazing,” Shelton said. “I’m happy that I accomplished this goal and I’m happy that I did it with my people and I’m just so proud of myself.



HHCA finishes the year with a 24-1 overall record and a perfect 10-0 mark in region.