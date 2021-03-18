Hilton Head Christian cuts nets down in new gymnasium

HILTON HEAD ISLAND S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Christian Academy girls basketball team played a season that ended in their third consecutive state title without even having a gymnasium to call home.



That changed on Thursday, as members of the Eagles took turns cutting the nets down in their new gym to celebrate another state title.



“It was really awesome that we were able to do it in the new gym,” senior Dior Shelton said. “That was actually my first time seeing the new gym so it was really great.”











Shelton in particular had an eventful day, making her college commitment to Claflin University, a Division II school in Orangeburg, South Carolina.



“Last year, we went on a visit and I got to meet some of the girls and we watched a game actually,” Shelton said. “Throughout the year, the coaches have been texting me, asking how I’m doing, how my family is doing, they check up on me.”

Hilton Head Christian defeated Palmetto Christian Academy, 48-33, for the SCISA AA state title in February.