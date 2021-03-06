Hilton Head boys fall in state title heartbreaker

AIKEN, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head boys basketball team came incredibly close to delivering the program’s first state title, but the Seahawks were unable to hold off a surging South Pointe squad and fell 52-50 in the SCHSL 4A title game.

Despite Saturday afternoon’s loss, the Seahawks can look back on their season with plenty to be proud of. On top of the team’s first-ever state title appearance, the Seahawks also won a region championship and went to the SCHSL Final Four for the first time in 40 years.

“At the beginning of the season, no one though we would be here,” head coach Chane Brown said after the title game. “No one in the state knew Hilton Head had a basketball team.”

The Seahawks wrap up the season with a 17-3 overall record and a perfect 9-0 record against region opponents.

“Though it hurts, I tell them just be happy with what we accomplished,” Brown added. “We did some things that so many other teams and so many other schools didn’t. Just know you are, if not the best, one of the best basketball teams around.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights and more with Coach Brown from the USC Aiken Convention Center.