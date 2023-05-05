HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island High School’s baseball team falls to Hartsville 9-2 in an elimination game. The Seahawks season ends with a 14-9 record, according to Maxpreps.
Hilton Head baseball falls to Hartsville in elimination game
by: Corey Howard
