Hilton Head All-Stars prepare for another World Series run

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – On a humid Monday night in late July, it appears Crossings Park on Hilton Head Island is the place to be. Dozens of kids exit their parents cars, glove and bat in hand, to take part in America’s past time. The baseball diamond is home base to the Hilton Head Island 12U All-Stars team.

“I just wanted to be part of the best of the best and having the confidence in myself knowing that I am good enough to be on the team,” outfielder Collin Lozan said.

Lozan not only made the team, he also came up with the walk-off hit to deliver his squad the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth Boys Division 1 State Championship. The time for celebration is over, however, as the boys get ready to hit the road once again. This time, for a trip to the Dixie Youth Boys World Series.

“It really helps that we build friendships so we have a lot of team chemistry and it makes it enjoyable because you aren’t going out here just to play,” first baseman A.J. Petro explained. “You are going out here to be serious and have fun.”

“I love it. I’m cancelling my summer vacation for this,” right fielder Peter Fenstermaker exclaimed. “I’m ok with it and I love going to the World Series.”

That’s right — some of these players have already been to a World Series. Fenstermaker and five others were part of the Hilton Head Island 9U All-Stars team that finished runner-up in 2018. Now, they attack practice with the same intensity as they would a game in hopes of bringing home more hardware.

“Winning definitely helps,” head coach Jeff Reilley added, when asked about his team’s ability to practice with a purpose. “They’ve been very successful and not a lot of adversity to face so far. We’ll see what the World Series brings but, so far, it’s been great.”

The tournament will be played from August 6th through the 12th in Laurel, Mississippi. WSAV will keep you updated on the team’s progress.