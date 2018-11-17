Friday Night Blitz

Friday Night Blitz: Round 2 of high school football playoffs

By:

Posted: Nov 16, 2018 11:56 PM EST

Updated: Nov 17, 2018 12:00 AM EST

The first round of the playoffs brought tons of success to Coastal Empire and Lowcountry teams -- and round two made for some exciting matchups.

Catch the Blitz highlights above and check out final scores:

Coffee 20 - Richmond Hill 7
Valdosta 35 - Glynn Academy 24
Lee County 54 - Effingham County 0
Northside-Warner Robins 35 - Bradwell 0
Bainbridge 26 - Wayne County 19
Stockbridge 25 - New Hampstead 6
Warner Robins 35 - Ware County 0
Benedictine 43 - Westside 36
Jenkins 16 - Pike County 9
Peach County 47 - Liberty County 8
Pierce County 45 - Jackson 0
Savannah Christian 14 - Hebron Christian 7
Calvary Day 52 - Holy Innocents 12
Memorial Day 36 - Brentwood 34
John Milledge 45 - Bulloch Academy 14
Edmund Burke 20 - Robert Toombs Christian 13
Terrell Academy 21 - St. Andrew’s 17
May River 27 - Gilbert 7
Wade Hampton 28 - Strom Thurmond 14
Carvers Bay 39 - Whale Branch 25
Beaufort Academy 42 - Andrew Jackson 20

So -- who’s moving on from our region?

We’ve got Pierce County, Benedictine, Jenkins, Calvary, Savannah Christian, May River, Memorial and Wade Hampton on the docket for Thanksgiving week.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center