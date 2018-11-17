Friday Night Blitz: Round 2 of high school football playoffs

The first round of the playoffs brought tons of success to Coastal Empire and Lowcountry teams -- and round two made for some exciting matchups.

Catch the Blitz highlights above and check out final scores:

Coffee 20 - Richmond Hill 7

Valdosta 35 - Glynn Academy 24

Lee County 54 - Effingham County 0

Northside-Warner Robins 35 - Bradwell 0

Bainbridge 26 - Wayne County 19

Stockbridge 25 - New Hampstead 6

Warner Robins 35 - Ware County 0

Benedictine 43 - Westside 36

Jenkins 16 - Pike County 9

Peach County 47 - Liberty County 8

Pierce County 45 - Jackson 0

Savannah Christian 14 - Hebron Christian 7

Calvary Day 52 - Holy Innocents 12

Memorial Day 36 - Brentwood 34

John Milledge 45 - Bulloch Academy 14

Edmund Burke 20 - Robert Toombs Christian 13

Terrell Academy 21 - St. Andrew’s 17

May River 27 - Gilbert 7

Wade Hampton 28 - Strom Thurmond 14

Carvers Bay 39 - Whale Branch 25

Beaufort Academy 42 - Andrew Jackson 20

So -- who’s moving on from our region?

We’ve got Pierce County, Benedictine, Jenkins, Calvary, Savannah Christian, May River, Memorial and Wade Hampton on the docket for Thanksgiving week.