Friday Night Blitz: Round 2 of high school football playoffs
The first round of the playoffs brought tons of success to Coastal Empire and Lowcountry teams -- and round two made for some exciting matchups.
Catch the Blitz highlights above and check out final scores:
Coffee 20 - Richmond Hill 7
Valdosta 35 - Glynn Academy 24
Lee County 54 - Effingham County 0
Northside-Warner Robins 35 - Bradwell 0
Bainbridge 26 - Wayne County 19
Stockbridge 25 - New Hampstead 6
Warner Robins 35 - Ware County 0
Benedictine 43 - Westside 36
Jenkins 16 - Pike County 9
Peach County 47 - Liberty County 8
Pierce County 45 - Jackson 0
Savannah Christian 14 - Hebron Christian 7
Calvary Day 52 - Holy Innocents 12
Memorial Day 36 - Brentwood 34
John Milledge 45 - Bulloch Academy 14
Edmund Burke 20 - Robert Toombs Christian 13
Terrell Academy 21 - St. Andrew’s 17
May River 27 - Gilbert 7
Wade Hampton 28 - Strom Thurmond 14
Carvers Bay 39 - Whale Branch 25
Beaufort Academy 42 - Andrew Jackson 20
So -- who’s moving on from our region?
We’ve got Pierce County, Benedictine, Jenkins, Calvary, Savannah Christian, May River, Memorial and Wade Hampton on the docket for Thanksgiving week.