Friday Night Blitz

Florence calls off most of Friday night football, but a few games press on

By:

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 12:09 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 12:09 AM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Hurricane - now Tropical Storm Florence shut down most of the games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. But Friday night wasn't a total washout.

A storied rivalry played out over in Statesboro with the Effingham County Rebels versus the Statesboro High Blue Devils.

The game was 0-all until the second quarter and from there the Rebels kept a solid lead. It wasn't until late in the game when Statesboro gave them a scare.

In the fourth quarter with time ticking, the Blue Devils made a final push and closed in on the Rebels by just five points.

But they couldn't quite keep up that momentum. Effingham County got the 'W' at 20-15.

WSAV Sports only had two other games to head out to on Friday.

We couldn't miss Glynn Academy face off against Wayne County -- arguably two of the best teams in Georgia.

It was a high energy game from both teams, but Wayne County really brought the heat. In 3Q they scored 15 points in just two minutes which helped them stay ahead.

Final score: 29-14 Jackets.

Now South Effingham has been struggling to take the lead this season and unfortunately for the Mustangs, tonight was no different. West Laurens took home the win 37-0.

A few games canceled have already been rescheduled. SCCPSS Athletics sent out the following on Friday:

- Beach vs. Islands will be played on Oct. 2 at Garden City

- Johnson vs. Jenkins to face off on Oct. 9 (Location TBA)

- SHS vs. SEB will match up on Oct. 9 at SEB

We'll keep you updated as more games are rescheduled. Just tune in on-air or keep an eye on Facebook and Twitter.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center