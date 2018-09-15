Florence calls off most of Friday night football, but a few games press on

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Hurricane - now Tropical Storm Florence shut down most of the games across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. But Friday night wasn't a total washout.

A storied rivalry played out over in Statesboro with the Effingham County Rebels versus the Statesboro High Blue Devils.

The game was 0-all until the second quarter and from there the Rebels kept a solid lead. It wasn't until late in the game when Statesboro gave them a scare.

In the fourth quarter with time ticking, the Blue Devils made a final push and closed in on the Rebels by just five points.

But they couldn't quite keep up that momentum. Effingham County got the 'W' at 20-15.

WSAV Sports only had two other games to head out to on Friday.

We couldn't miss Glynn Academy face off against Wayne County -- arguably two of the best teams in Georgia.

It was a high energy game from both teams, but Wayne County really brought the heat. In 3Q they scored 15 points in just two minutes which helped them stay ahead.

Final score: 29-14 Jackets.

Now South Effingham has been struggling to take the lead this season and unfortunately for the Mustangs, tonight was no different. West Laurens took home the win 37-0.

A few games canceled have already been rescheduled. SCCPSS Athletics sent out the following on Friday:

- Beach vs. Islands will be played on Oct. 2 at Garden City

- Johnson vs. Jenkins to face off on Oct. 9 (Location TBA)

- SHS vs. SEB will match up on Oct. 9 at SEB

We'll keep you updated as more games are rescheduled. Just tune in on-air or keep an eye on Facebook and Twitter.