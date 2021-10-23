High school volleyball playoff highlights, scores (10/23/21)

(WSAV) – A handful of volleyball teams in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry battled to keep their seasons alive in state tournaments Saturday.

On WSAV at 6, weekend sports anchor Connor DelPrete will bring you the highlights from Savannah Arts’ home match against Sandy Creek in the GHSA 3A Sweet Sixteen. The entire volleyball playoff scoreboard is included below:

GEORGIA (GHSA SWEET SIXTEEN)

6A

Effingham County 0, Pope 3

Richmond Hill 0, Buford 3

Lassiter at Statesboro (5 p.m. match, waiting on score)

4A

Islands 3, Ridgeland 0 (Islands to host winner of Perry and Marist in an Elite Eight match next Wednesday)

3A

Windsor Forest 0, Greater Atlanta Christian 3

Appling County 0, Westminster 3

Savannah Arts 0, Sandy Creek 3

Southeast Bulloch at Cherokee Bluff (3 p.m. match, waiting on score)

2A

Vidalia 0, Lovett 3

Toombs Cjounty at Gordon Lee (2:30 p.m. match, waiting on score)

Pace Academy at Woodville-Tompkins (2 p.m. match, waiting on score)

1A – Private

Savannah Christian 2, Holy Innocents 3

Calvary Day at Hebron Christian (2 p.m. match, waiting on score)

St. Vincent’s at Mt. Paran Christian (2 p.m. match, waiting on score)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Hilton Head Prep fell to Ben Lippen Saturday morning in the SCISA 3A Elite Eight. The Dolphins end the season with a record of 20-9-3.

Hilton Head Christian advanced to the SCISA 2A Final Four with a win over Colleton Prep Saturday aftenoon, but fell to Spartanburg Christian 25-19, 25-23.