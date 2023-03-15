SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over at Woodville-Tompkins, Alfonzo Ross and Wes Walker signed college scholarships on March 15.

Ross, who was the Region 3-A Division I player of the year, will head to USC Beaufort and help build the program.

Wes Walker takes his talents to Maryville College in Tennessee.

“It’s always something I’ve wanted to experience,” Walker said. “Watching other people grow up and go to college, I’m like, ‘Dang, that can be me one day. If I just work hard and put all the work in that will be me.’ Now that day is here. Now I’ve showed that, but the work doesn’t stop here I have to keep going.”

“I always had great confidence I could go to the next level,” Ross said, “but when I got to high school my confidence went down. I always stayed true to who I am and kept working. So, now I’m here and going to the next level.”

Congratulations to all of the players who signed today.

It’s definitely a special moment.