SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Country Day punches their ticket to the elite eight in the final three minutes of play.

Country Day’s soccer team found themselves in an uphill battle against Jackson High School, trailing 1-0. Close to the 77th minute (less than 3 minutes left in the game), Hyers Holland broke ahead of Jackson’s defense, went one-on-one with the Jackson’s goalie and scored the goal that tied the game at 1-1.

Less than one minute later, Wesley Hooker from the left corner found Carson Cook cutting to the net. Hooker’s beautiful pass landed right behind Jackson’s goalie, and Cook’s shot was almost automatic. Cook scored the game-winning goal as Country Day pulled out the 2-1 win.

Meanwhile, in another game, Woodville-Tompkins comes back after trailing 3-0 in the first half. The Wolverines took East Laurens into extra time, where they won 6-4.