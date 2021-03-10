Windsor Forest’s Kelvin Drummond stays close to home, picks Savannah State

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When it came to his future in football, Windsor Forest defensive lineman Kelvin Drummond had a decision to make: take an offer with a school in Ohio, or sign with the hometown Savannah State Tigers.

Much to his mother’s delight, Drummond chose the school right down the road and will be joining the Savannah State program in the fall.

“My biggest support system is my mom,” Drummond explained. “I saw her at every single game at the 50-yard line so I get to see her and she gets me for four more years.”

“I didn’t want my baby that far away from me, but I never said that to him,” Jennifer Drummond said with a smile. “When he expressed interest in Savannah State, I can’t lie I was secretly praying and I did a little happy dance!”

Kelvin said Savannah State’s commitment to recruiting home-grown talent was a big factor in his decision.

“It means a lot, knowing that I know a lot of football players at Savannah State and truly seeing the way [head coach Shawn Quinn] changed the program around with academics, Christianity, and football I love it. It’s everything.”

Not only will Drummond stay in an area he knows, he’ll join the Tigers program with a fellow Windsor Forest teammate. Kinght’s Offensive lineman Jaheim Howard put pen to paper and signed with Savannah State on Saturday afternoon.



Windsor Forest offensive lineman Jaheim Howard signed with Savannah State on Saturday (Credit: Jeb Stewart)

