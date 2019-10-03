WATCH: Thursday Blitz Countdown, Week 5

(WSAV) – A thrilling live game of the week. An area private school orchestrating a game-winning drive in the final moments. Performances of the week that made our panelists do a double-take.

The Thursday Blitz Countdown has it all when it comes to your high school football content!

Looking for a specific team or region? Don’t worry, the show rundown is listed below:

The panel recaps the following games: Richmond Hill @ Liberty County, South Effingham @ Pierce County and Johnson vs. Savannah Country Day School (0:00 – 4:58)

Which undefeated team is most likely to stay unbeaten until the end of the regular season (4:58 – 9:33)

Payne’s Perseverance: Hilton Head coach B.J. Payne continues to be inspired by his late mother (9:33 – 11:41)

Top Performers from last week (11:14 – 15:16)

Top 5 games to look forward to (15:15 – 21:38)

The Friday Night Blitz Live Game of the Week returns as New Hampstead makes the trip across the border to take on Hilton Head! Join us at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV-CW for a live broadcast of the game and check out the Blitz highlight show recapping all the area high school football action on WSAV at 11!