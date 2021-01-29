Vidalia wrestling hungry for duals state title

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Vidalia wrestling team recently won its first-ever region championship, but the Indians have their eyes set on much bigger goals.

“It’s been building,” head coach Bobby Blount said as his team prepares for the GHSA AA State Duals Championship. “It’s a lot of blood sweat and tears, but it is starting to pay off for us.”

The Indians have momentum coming off the region win and hope to improve off its 6th-place finish as the state duals from a few years ago. Blount has been impressed with his team’s ability to deal with the obstacles from the pandemic and show up to practice hungry everyday.

“The kids know they have to set a certain pace [in practice],” Blound explained. “We push our kids to try to be harder than everyone else and outlast everyone we wrestle. Another thing about this team is we travel all over the state. We hunt competition.”

The Indians are set to face 6-seed Lamar County in the quarterfinals of the state duals Saturday morning at 9 a.m. The finals are scheduled for 3 p.m. that same day.

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein has more with the Indians in the video above. In the next few weeks, WSAV will also feature senior Tom Godbee, who has a perfect record in GHSA matches, as Vidalia gears up for the individual wrestling state championships.