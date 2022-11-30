VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Vidalia High School has hired Rodney Garvin to be its new head football coach, per the school’s athletic department.



Garvin has been the head coach of the Metter Tigers for five seasons and has won four region championships with them. He amassed a combined record of 52-12 with them.



Metter made it to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Class A Division I playoffs before falling to Prince Avenue Christian, 23-7. The Tigers have made it to at least the quarterfinal round in four consecutive seasons under Garvin.



Prior to his time at Metter, Garvin was the defensive coordinator at Vidalia as well as the strength and conditioning coach. He also had stops at Jenkins County, Evans and Thomson.



Vidalia’s coaching position has been open for three weeks after the resignation of Jason Cameron.