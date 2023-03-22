RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Richmond Hill sends two more athletes off to college.

Ravon Grant and A’lyous Wilkerson will play football at the next level.

Grant is headed to Carrolton to play for David Dean at the University Of West Georgia.

The wide receiver said Coach Dean was elated when he told him he was coming on board as for A’lyous Wilkerson, he heads south to suit up for Webber International University.

The defensive lineman said he choose the university because it was close to home and his mother could travel to all of his games.

“He was ready to get to work when I said I was ready to commit,” Wilkerson said. “When I said I was ready to commit, he was ready to start everything. That’s when I knew it was time to get busy. It means a lot to me for everyone to be here it means everything.”

Grant said, “The weight room and the things we do in the weight room. I think it correlates to what they do in college and at the next level. So, I’ll be prepared.”

This makes at least five Wildcats from this senior class who will play football in the fall in college.