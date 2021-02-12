Title matchups in region 3A set for Saturday night

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) - Richmond Hill wrestler Tate Evans won the state title in the 170-pound division for the Wildcats, defeating Wheeler's Zyan Hall in an 8-5 decision.

Evans finished third in the 182-pound division last season.

The Wildcats sent 12 wrestlers to the state meet. Colin Dragon was the only one besides Evans to make it to a championship match; he placed as the runner-up in the 106-pound division.

Richmond Hill finished the night with 138.5 points, good enough for third place in the team standings.