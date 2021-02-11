Three Vidalia wrestlers take state GHSA state titles

MACON, Ga. (WSAV) – Three Vidalia wrestlers climbed the winner’s podium Wednesday night in the GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championships.
Hunter Manning (145-pound weight class), Thomas Godbee (195) and Jaylin Burns (285) all won five matches over the course of two days to take home the belt.
Godbee’s state title didn’t just cap off a run of back-to-back championships; it also secured an undefeated in-state season.
A fourth Vidalia wrestler – Dawson Campbell (182) – made it to his class championship match, but lost on a fall to take second place.
Ten Vidalia athletes made the trip to state, with seven of them scoring points in some capacity. As a team, Vidalia placed sixth in class 2A with 141 total points.