STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro riflery made it to state which is a significant milestone because it is the first time in school history the team advanced to the finals. Plus, a Bulloch County school has not made the state match in nearly 20 years.

The last time a team from Bulloch County qualified for the GHSA state championship match was in 2005. Statesboro High hits the road—they are traveling to the University Of North Georgia where Saturday’s match will take place at the convocation center on campus.

“Ware County and Camden County are kind of the fantastic teams and they are kind of the ones to look for when you go up there, but I warned them and told them we are coming. So I think we got everyone scared,” Ret. Lt. Col. Eric Heffner explained.

Sophomore Katlyn Sullivan said, “We’re excited but we are not over the moon. Because we still have state. You still want to perform at state, you still got to practice. State doesn’t just… Oh you made it to state you’re a state champion. No. You have to perform at state and do well.

Statesboro defeated Kennesaw Mountain in the semifinals to advance to the finals.