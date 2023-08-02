SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. Anderw’s hosted its fall sports media day on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

St. Andrew’s offers football, volleyball and cross country in the fall.

In football, second-year coach Kevin Prisant will have Zayden Edwards at quarterback and he is the only person listed at the position.

For volleyball, St. Andrew’s only has one senior, but they have seven juniors and a freshman setter.

The cross country team will be young, they have one junior, four sophomores and one freshman.

Athletic director Jeff Gonzalez is looking forward to a strong fall for the Lions.

“See the kids have their time to shine on Friday nights and volleyball to be able to play on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Gonzalez said. “To watch the girls play and see all their hard work kind come once the season starts.”

St. Vincent’s volleyball starts the season Thursday against Habersham at the Jenkins Athletic Club.