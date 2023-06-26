SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s hard to think of a team with more success over the past two years than St. Andrew’s.

The Lions have won back-to-back GIAA Class AAA state titles and next season they will be competing for a three-peat. However, they will be without their star point guard, Zyere Edwards. They also lost four other seniors who were major contributors to the championship years. So, This summer is crucial for St. Andrew’s as they look to defend their crown. But for coach Mel Abrams, everything starts with defense.

“That’s the key focus for us always is defense,” Abrams said. “We want to play with pace. So playing with pace, making sure we play our principles on the defensive end, hold teams to one shot and then boxing out. Then on the offensive end moving the ball and running some of the things we like to run to create space and shots.”

The start of practice for St. Andrew’s is less than four months away–October 16.