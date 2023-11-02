SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. Andrew’s High School celebrated their back-to-back state championship basketball team.

If you remember, the Lions won their 2nd straight championship this past spring when they beat Heritage 44 to 42.

Today, the team’s championship rings came in and they’re sitting on cloud nine.

St. Andrews guard, Zayden Edwards told News 3, “Long time waiting, all summer. We were forced to play in March and wait all the way till what? November to get our rings, so we were itching at it, but it was definitely worth the wait.”

“It was just a special group and we’re proud of them because they kind of demonstrate that excellence in the classroom and on the court and pretty much everything that they do,” Mel Abrams, St. Andrew’s head coach said.

St. Andrew’s will start their season on November 24 when they take on Groves.