BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) — On a team where hard work is emphasized, you can’t find many better examples than Will Nelson – Southeast Bulloch’s quarterback.

The work is starting to pay off and you can definitely see it.

Last year, Southeast Bulloch only won two games.

This year midway through the season they’ve already doubled that win total with a 4 and 2 record.

“I feel like the team is really buying in,” Nelson said.

Just being back on the football field for will is a win alone. Especially after he tore his ACL during his sophomore season.

“He was dodging out of the way of a ball on a punt, because he didn’t want to touch the punt and so it happened then,” Coach Jared Zito said.

Originally, Will didn’t even know he tore his ACL at the time.

“So how long was it before you knew you had torn your ACL? Between that game and your diagnosis?”

Nelson replied, “It was a least a month. If that game was in November, it wasn’t until December I found out my ACL was torn.”

In the meantime will just continue with his life trying to play basketball and compete in other sports.

But his physical limitations kept him from being his best.

So I would go to run and I would go up the stairs and couldn’t go down the stairs.

Eventually, after finding out about this injury Will opted for surgery.

But even then, the road back wasn’t easy.

He played through it last year after the surgery but wasn’t the same.

In fact, he hardly even played during his junior year.

But this year, it’s a completely different story.

They always say that a second-year back from ACL is when they start to get back up to speed and he looks as fast as he ever has right now.

Plus, he’s playing a new position.

This is his first year as the Yellow Jacket’s starting quarterback. And he already has the full support of his team.

Everybody loves Will Nelson, and you have to be a guy everybody trusts.

Trust that he’s earned going through the fire and coming out on top.