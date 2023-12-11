ATLANTA — Southeast Bulloch completed its third undefeated season with a win against North Oconee in the GHSA Flag Football Division I state championship game on Dec. 11 at Merecdes-Benz Stadium. The Yellow Jackets won their 62nd straight game, 14-0.

Neither team was able to score after the first 20 minutes of action.

On the opening possession of the second half, the Yellow Jackets were able to convert a fourth and short to keep the drive alive around midfield. On the next set of downs, they were successful on another fourth-down conversion. Three plays later, Korine Talkington scrambled about time to find Ava King for the score. Southeast Bulloch converted the two-point play on a run. SEB led 7-0. SE Bulloch stopped North Oconee on its next possession. The Yellow Jackets held the lead after three quarters.

Early in the fourth quarter, Ava King came up with a key interception. The Yellow Jackets started at the 32-yard line. On the very next play, Korine Talkington found Alex Odom, who made an incredible catch, for the score. They also converted their one-play conversion for a 14-0 lead.

The game ended when North Oconee was not able to convert a fourth-and-goal from inside the 20-yard line.