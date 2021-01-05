Southeast Bulloch boys basketball suspended due to COVID-19

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) – Southeast Bulloch High School has suspended competition for its boys basketball team for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases in the school and community.

All five boys basketball games through Jan. 18 have been canceled, including tomorrow night’s matchup with Camden County.



Athletes are allowed to return to practice after seven to 10 days if they clear the Georgia High School Association (GHSA’s) quarantine guidelines.



This is the second time in the 2020-’21 season that Southeast Bulloch has had to suspend play. The Yellow Jackets shut down both their boys and girls teams for two weeks on Dec. 14.



At the moment, only the boys team has been impacted. Southeast Bulloch’s girls team has a home game scheduled for Friday against Liberty County.