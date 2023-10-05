GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) – South Effingham dominates a two-game series against Lakeside, shutting them out in both games.

South Effingham’s pitcher, Bailey Kendziorski, entered the final frame with an 8-0 lead in game one. Kendziorski gave Lakeside’s batting line fits all evening as she struck out eight batters in five innings and pitched a complete game.

South Effingham went on to win game one, 8-0 after Kendziorski recorded the final strikeout.

However, game one would be just the beginning for the South Effingham Mustangs. They would also win game two but by a bigger margin. The final score would be 15-0, as South Effingham improves their overall record to 23-4.

South Effingham’s next game will be on the road against Grovetown on Oct. 10.