EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — South Effingham took on St. Pius and we’re starting our highlights in the third.

Whitney Thompson was at bat with a runner on second and Thompson hit a ground ball past season base and the throw to home will not make it in time as Rylee Smith scores.

Later in the third, it’s Thompson on third and Hailey Burns at bat. Burns will serve another RBI double.

South Effingham will make a trip to Columbus after winning with a final score of 8 to 0.