SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Islands alum Veronica Sierzant will live her dream when she steps on the volleyball court in Syracuse. We take an in-depth look at how she got to the Empire State.

“I just emailed them,” Sierzant said. “I emailed them a lot. And then I sent them videos and game films. They just really liked what they saw and they wanted to meet me in person.”

Veronica was determined to be a college athlete.

“Coach [Bakeer Ganesharatnam] got the job on June 28th,” Sierzant said. “He came to watch me play on July 2. That’s when they started talking to me. Then I went on a visit in August and they offered me and that’s when I committed.

During her junior year, she says she sent out over 200 emails, including all the Power 5 schools and 10 mid-majors. But, the Orange has always been her dream school.

“One day I was just watching [TV] and I was like, ‘Orange, I feel like I could go there. I feel like being an Orange could be fun.'” Sierzant said. “So that’s always been in the back of my mind ever since I was little.”

And now she’s an adult making the most of those dreams. She had an outstanding high school career. She had over 1,000 kills in volleyball. She also starred in basketball scoring over 1,000 points.

“Winning the region championship my sophomore year in volleyball and going to the Elite 8 my sophomore year,” Sierzant said. “Then for basketball, probably, beating Beach High School my sophomore year of basketball because I think they went to the Final Four that year.”

And she has won lots of awards. Most notably she was the first player in Savannah history to win the Hollis Stacy Award three years in a row.

“To be the first person given it three years in a row is just an amazing feeling,” Sierzant said.

Even though she’s leaving for college, she cannot wait to come back home.

“This has been my home for the past 17 years and Islands has been my home for the past four years,” Sierzant said. “I’ll never forget the experiences I had here. I have some many friendships here that I will not want to leave and forget.”

Veronica said her dream of wearing the orange and blue starts July 1.