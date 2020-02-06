Severe weather postpones region basketball tournament games

(WSAV) – Due to the threat of severe weather, region basketball tournaments were forced to postpone all of Thursday’s scheduled games.
The 3-AAA, 2-AAA, and 3-A region tournaments pushed back Thursday’s games and will resume play Friday.
The following is an updated schedule for our area region basketball tournaments
BOYS
Region 2-AAAAAA
Friday
Consolation Game: Effingham County vs. Brunswick, 5 p.m. (At Glynn Academy)
Championship Game: Richmond Hill vs. Glynn Academy, 8:00 p.m. (At Glynn Academy)
Region 2-AAAAA
Friday
Consolation Game: New Hampstead vs. Ware County, 5 p.m. (At Statesboto)
Championship Game: Wayne County vs. Statesboro, 8 p.m. (At Statesboro)
Region 2-AAA
Friday
Semifinal: Pierce County vs. Appling County, 5:30 p.m. (At Long County)
Semifinal: Long County vs. Tattnall County, 8:30 p.m. (At Long County)
Championship and Consolation times TBD
Region 3-AAA
Friday
Semifinal: Johnson vs. Beach, 5:30 p.m. (At Windsor Forest)
Semifinal: Windsor Forest vs. Benedictine, 8:30 p.m. (At Windsor Forest)
Saturday
Consolation Game @ 5:30 p.m. (At New Hampstead)
Championship @ 8:30 p.m. (At New Hampstead)
Region 2-AA
Friday
Semifinal: Jeff Davis vs. Vidalia, 5:30 p.m. (At Metter)
Semifinal: Swainsboro vs. Woodville-Tompkins, 8:30 p.m. (At Metter)
Saturday
Consolation Game @ 3:30 p.m. (At Metter)
Championship Game @ 6:30 p.m. (At Metter)
Region 3-A
Friday
Semifinal: Savannah Country Day vs. Wheeler County, 5:30 p.m. (At Treutlen)
Semifinal: Treutlen vs. Jenkins County, 8:30 p.m. (At Treutlen)
Saturday
Championship Game @ 7:30 p.m. (At Treutlen)
GIRLS
Region 2-AAAAAA
Friday
Consolation Game: Richmond Hill vs. Bradwell, 3:30 p.m. (At Glynn Academy)
Championship Game: Glynn Academy vs. Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. (At Glynn Academy)
Region 2-AAAAA
Friday
Consolation Game: South Effingham vs. New Hampstead, 3:30 p.m. (At Statesboro)
Championship Game: Statesboro vs. Wayne County, 6:30 p.m. (At Statesboro)
Region 2-AAA
Friday
Semifinal: Brantley County vs. Tattnall County, 5:30 p.m. (At Long County)
Semifinal: Pierce County vs. Liberty County, 8:30 p.m. (At Long County)
Championship times TBD
Region 3-AAA
Friday
Semifinal: Beach vs. Savannah, 4 p.m. (At Windsor Forest)
Semifinal: Johnson vs. Southeast Bulloch, 7 p.m. (At Windsor Forest)
Saturday
Consolation Game @ 4 p.m. (At Windsor Forest)
Championship Game @ 7 p.m. (At Windsor Forest)
Region 2-2A
Friday
Semifinal: Bryan County vs. Metter, 4 p.m. (At Metter)
Semifinal: Vidalia vs. Jeff Davis, 7 p.m. (At Metter)
Saturday
Consolation @ 2 p.m. (At Metter)
Championship @ 5 p.m. (At Metter)
Region 3-A
Friday
Quarterfinal: Savannah Country Day vs. Montgomery County, 5 p.m. (At Wheeler County)
Quarterfinal: Wheeler County vs. Savannah Christian, 6:30 p.m. (At Wheeler County)
Quarterfinal: ECI vs. Claxton, 5 p.m. (At Calvary Day)
Quarterfinal: Calvary Day vs. Jenkins County, 6:30 p.m. (At Calvary Day)
Semifinals and Championship times TBD