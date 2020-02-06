Severe weather postpones region basketball tournament games

(WSAV) – Due to the threat of severe weather, region basketball tournaments were forced to postpone all of Thursday’s scheduled games.

The 3-AAA, 2-AAA, and 3-A region tournaments pushed back Thursday’s games and will resume play Friday.

The following is an updated schedule for our area region basketball tournaments

BOYS

Region 2-AAAAAA

Friday

Consolation Game: Effingham County vs. Brunswick, 5 p.m. (At Glynn Academy)

Championship Game: Richmond Hill vs. Glynn Academy, 8:00 p.m. (At Glynn Academy)

Region 2-AAAAA

Friday

Consolation Game: New Hampstead vs. Ware County, 5 p.m. (At Statesboto)

Championship Game: Wayne County vs. Statesboro, 8 p.m. (At Statesboro)

Region 2-AAA

Friday

Semifinal: Pierce County vs. Appling County, 5:30 p.m. (At Long County)

Semifinal: Long County vs. Tattnall County, 8:30 p.m. (At Long County)

Championship and Consolation times TBD

Region 3-AAA

Friday

Semifinal: Johnson vs. Beach, 5:30 p.m. (At Windsor Forest)

Semifinal: Windsor Forest vs. Benedictine, 8:30 p.m. (At Windsor Forest)

Saturday

Consolation Game @ 5:30 p.m. (At New Hampstead)

Championship @ 8:30 p.m. (At New Hampstead)

Region 2-AA

Friday

Semifinal: Jeff Davis vs. Vidalia, 5:30 p.m. (At Metter)

Semifinal: Swainsboro vs. Woodville-Tompkins, 8:30 p.m. (At Metter)

Saturday

Consolation Game @ 3:30 p.m. (At Metter)

Championship Game @ 6:30 p.m. (At Metter)

Region 3-A

Friday

Semifinal: Savannah Country Day vs. Wheeler County, 5:30 p.m. (At Treutlen)

Semifinal: Treutlen vs. Jenkins County, 8:30 p.m. (At Treutlen)

Saturday

Championship Game @ 7:30 p.m. (At Treutlen)

GIRLS

Region 2-AAAAAA

Friday

Consolation Game: Richmond Hill vs. Bradwell, 3:30 p.m. (At Glynn Academy)

Championship Game: Glynn Academy vs. Brunswick, 6:30 p.m. (At Glynn Academy)

Region 2-AAAAA

Friday

Consolation Game: South Effingham vs. New Hampstead, 3:30 p.m. (At Statesboro)

Championship Game: Statesboro vs. Wayne County, 6:30 p.m. (At Statesboro)

Region 2-AAA

Friday

Semifinal: Brantley County vs. Tattnall County, 5:30 p.m. (At Long County)

Semifinal: Pierce County vs. Liberty County, 8:30 p.m. (At Long County)

Championship times TBD

Region 3-AAA

Friday

Semifinal: Beach vs. Savannah, 4 p.m. (At Windsor Forest)

Semifinal: Johnson vs. Southeast Bulloch, 7 p.m. (At Windsor Forest)

Saturday

Consolation Game @ 4 p.m. (At Windsor Forest)

Championship Game @ 7 p.m. (At Windsor Forest)

Region 2-2A

Friday

Semifinal: Bryan County vs. Metter, 4 p.m. (At Metter)

Semifinal: Vidalia vs. Jeff Davis, 7 p.m. (At Metter)

Saturday

Consolation @ 2 p.m. (At Metter)

Championship @ 5 p.m. (At Metter)

Region 3-A

Friday

Quarterfinal: Savannah Country Day vs. Montgomery County, 5 p.m. (At Wheeler County)

Quarterfinal: Wheeler County vs. Savannah Christian, 6:30 p.m. (At Wheeler County)

Quarterfinal: ECI vs. Claxton, 5 p.m. (At Calvary Day)

Quarterfinal: Calvary Day vs. Jenkins County, 6:30 p.m. (At Calvary Day)

Semifinals and Championship times TBD