SCHSL approves ‘fluid’ plan for fall sports

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – There will be a sports season for high school students in South Carolina this fall.

Wednesday morning, the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) approved a plan that would shrink all seasons to only league play.

For example, football would be seven weeks long, with practice starting on Aug. 17 and games starting in September. All seven games would be regional, followed by three weeks of playoffs.

The plan is being called “fluid” as there is still a possibility of moving start dates for sports like football to as late as Oct. 2. SCHSL says the goal is to end the fall season at the regular time in November.

SCHSL says the plan would allow schools doing virtual learning only to still play fall sports.

The board also listened to and denied a plan from Lexington County Schools that would have moved multiple sports around. That plan proposed baseball and softball in the fall and football in the spring.

