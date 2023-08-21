SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This afternoon, the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) held a press conference in response to the events that led to the “cancelation” of the Benedictine-Jenkins game on Friday.

As far as major changes because of this event — there are none — they are keeping the same policies in place and there will not be an increased police presence at the next football at Memorial Stadium.

The district said there were considering a number of options, but no final decision has been made. The chief of police for the school district said the investigation is “ongoing.” When pressed for a timetable he said they would investigate the matter until completion, but no end date was announced. As far as what happened on Friday, Chief Enoch could not give a specific number of incidents he did say multiple occurred and said one person was trampled.

“We’re only on,” Enoch said. “We have identified some. We are in the process of reviewing video. We are working along with Memorial Stadium to get the videos that we have in our possession now. We reviewing that as part of our preliminary investigation.”

Chief Enoch said this was not an issue of police presence, according to the chief, there were 19 officers present from three different agencies. As for players, who did nothing wrong, here’s the district’s response to the suggestion they are the ones being punished for behavior they did not engage in:

“They knew our decision was based on safety,” SCCPSS District Assistant Athletics Director Milton Speight said. “Our first effort was to clear the stadium, send the teams into the locker room and then bring them back together on whether or not we were going to play that game. Then, based on the decisions of the agencies, as Chief (Enoch) said we decided not to have the game at all.”

And one final note, Superintendent Dr. Denise Watts was not present at the game.