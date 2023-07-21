SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Football season is right around the corner.

However, there are safety concerns with recent temperatures close to 100 degrees and the possibility of severe weather for outdoor fall sports. The GHSA has protocols in place that must be adhered to in times of extreme weather.

Earlier this week, Savannah Chatham County Public School System athletic director, John Sanders, said the district purchased five new weather stations to manage lightning at practice and game facilities.

“So when lightning gets within a certain range and we have to get off the field,” Sanders said, “These weather stations will not only alert us on an app, we will have a small siren and a strobe light that will alert the parents, the officials and everyone else that lightning is in the area. We will make an announcement to clear the fields.”

Football starts on July 24. All other fall sports start July 31.