SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah High formally introduced Anthony Tolliver as the next football coach with a press conference.

Tolliver last coached at May River High School which is in Bluffton, South Carolina. Tolliver takes over a program that did not win a game last season and has only won three contests in the last three seasons. Coach Tolliver knows he will have a young team coming back this fall but he is excited about the new facilities. Another key goal for the first-time head coach is building back up Savannah High’s rich tradition.

“One of the biggest things is I want us to understand what we do and what we do best,” Tolliver said. “Then from there, let’s build off what we do good. I told the kids when sat down with them before, I said, ‘I want to figure out what we are good at and then we are going to roll with that.’ Whether offensively or defensively figure out what scheme fits us best and then go from there.”

Savannah High will hold spring football practice the first week of May.