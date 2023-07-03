SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah High football team hopes for better results this season in the win-loss column which is why they brought in first-year head coach Bud Tolliver.

The Blue Jackets continue summer workouts like every other football program. But, this year is different — they have higher participation numbers. Coach Tolliver said the guys are buying into the concepts he is teaching.

A couple of weeks back, several Blue Jackets competed at the Shorter College satellite camp and WSAV was able to catch up with coach Tolliver about how the program looks in his first off-season.

“Numbers are great. The kids are actually starting to buy in a little bit more,” Tolliver said. “I know a lot of kids are asking, ‘Can we watch the film on huddle — can we watch this?’ Getting them logged in, they’re excited to be out there. We’re looking to have a fun season this year.”

The official start date for football practice for all GHSA schools is July 24. The first day of full pads is July 31.