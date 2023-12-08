SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Christian will play for the Class AAA state title on Wednesday as they seek the school’s second state championship in the GHSA.

The Raiders will face the No. 2 team in Class AAA – the Cedar Grove Saints.

Cedar Grove has won four out of the last seven AAA state titles. Savannah Christian has not had an easy trip to the finals. They have played a ranked team on the road in every round except for the first.

Savannah Christian said they even have a new nickname for the playoffs, ‘the Road Raiders.’

“Cedar Grove is definitely one of the best teams and we want to be the best,” Coach Baker Woodward said. “We’ve trained and we don’t train for second place. We want to be first place.”

“Pretty much every game we’ve been the underdogs,” senior linebacker David Bucey said, “but we’re ready for the challenge. We love that type of game. Every time they said that we were going to lose, guess what happened, we won.”

“The word we have is courage for this year,” sophomore quarterback Blaise Thomas said, “I feel it’s all about courage. We have to pull through. Pray for God. We have to win this.”

The Class AAA state title game is on Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.