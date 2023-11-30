SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If Savannah Christian wins on Friday night, they will advance to the finals for the first time since 2011 and the first time under Baker Woodward.

On Friday, the Raiders will travel to Columbus for a date with Carver – a team ranked ninth in Class AAA. Savannah Christian really had a tough road to the semi-finals. This will be the third straight-ranked opponent they have faced. In the first round, it took four overtimes to defeat Peach County. Then in the second round, Morgan County was ranked seventh. Last week, Lumpkin County was ranked fifth. but for the No. 4 team in Class AAA, it is not about the past – it’s about the present.

“Get everybody on the same page,” linebacker Jaden Miles said. “If we want to win, we all have to be locked in. Everybody has to do their assignment and listen to coaches. They are going to lead us to victory.”

“First time since a long time ago,” junior wide receiver Kenry Wall said about what it would mean to get a win. “Plus, we would be playing in the Atlanta Falcons stadium. That’s really big for us and putting our school on the map. This is our second year in AAA and we are going to state.”

Savannah Christian and Carver-Columbus meet for a date in the Class AAA State Championship on Friday at 7:30 p.m.