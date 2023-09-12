SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last week, Tim Jordan shocked Georgia, when he stepped down as Savannah High’s boys basketball coach and accepted another position with the Savannah Chatham County Public School System. Recently WSAV asked local coaches to reflect on his career.

Several coaches shared their thoughts including Utaff Gordon, Groves Boys Basketball Coach Kevin Evans, Johnson Boys Basketball Coach Chuck Campbell, Calvary Day Boys Basketball Coach Scepter Brownlee, Benedictine Boys Basketball Coach Frank Williams, St. Andrew’s Boys Basketball Coach Mel Abrams and Savannah High Boys Basketball Coach George Brown.

Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter also shared her thoughts.

The coaches and Gibson-Carter were at Enmarket Arena for a press conference announcing the Savannah Hoops Shootout, a two-day high school basketball event involving Groves, Calvary Day, Benedictine, Johnson, St. Andrew’s and Savannah High.