EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Meet Kaden DeGenero and watch one of his many completions this season – And that completion would followed by a Gannon White rushing touchdown.

It’s a drive capped off by two players – who hardly touched the field last year.

“These two guys, they embody that. They do, They work so hard on Friday nights when the lights come on they can be at their best,” South Effingham head coach Loren Purvis.

Kaden was South Effingham’s starting quarterback at the being of the 2021 season.

But as the season progressed, the sophomore’s role shrunk and the team selected a different starting QB.

Kaden told News 3, You can’t quit. Don’t look at things and your position on the roster and you just can’t look at it negatively.

Kaden saw it as a challenge to get better.

But Kaden wasn’t the only player trying to earn more playing time.

Gannon started the season as a linebacker.

But before a scrimmage against Camden County, Gannon saw an opportunity.

With his team short at the wingback position, Gannon asked his coach a question that changed the trajectory of his school career.

Purvis said, “He goes coach, can I play wingback? And I say Gannon come on buddy, jump in there and long behold now he’s our leading rusher.”

Sounds like Gannon made a smart choice.

“It feels amazing. I never thought because last year I was a linebacker and never thought I was going to be a running back until now. And it’s just been a ride so far,” Gannon explained.

The team nicknamed Gannon, ‘the Bus.’ This is fitting because he shares the same number as the NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis.

“Both of these kids Kaden and Gannon, do they exemplify what Mustang football is all about?”

Purvis responded, “Yes.”

In fact, they exemplify what high school sports should always be about.

It’s about believing in oneself and constant development, so one day you can take advantage when an opportunity presents itself.