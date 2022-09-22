SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – These two teams have been target-rich subjects for prior editions of Recruiting Spotlight.



Calvary Day defensive tackle Terry Simmons, edge rusher Troy Ford Jr. and tight end Michael Smith have all provided in-depth analyses of their recruiting situations to WSAV before.



Simmons and Ford have already committed to Duke and UCF, respectively, so we’ll look elsewhere for this edition of the Spotlight. We’ll also briefly acknowledge Calvary QB Jake Merklinger and Savannah Christian defensive tackle Elijah Griffin, both of whom have already garnered offers from tons of top Division I teams and are not flying under anybody’s radar.



We’re going to use this installment of Recruiting Spotlight to toss out some names that might not be getting as much attention, but should be. You can see all these guys and more in our Game of the Week at 8 p.m. on WSAV.





JALIN SCOTT, CALVARY DAY CENTER/DEFENSIVE LINEMAN (SENIOR)



Several colleges have already taken note of Jalin: Albany State, Reinhardt, Tuskegee and Shorter all came through with offers.



However, head coach Mark Stroud told the Savannah Morning News that he would be getting much more attention if he were 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3 instead of his current stature of 5-foot-11.



Scott might not be the ideal size for a Division I lineman, but he plays much bigger than his frame, benching 350 and squatting 575. His training sessions with Simmons have helped him get stronger, which has paid dividends on the field. Teammates have taken to calling him “Pancake Man” because he consistently flattens the man across from him on the offensive line.



On defense, Calvary’s stacked front seven means that Scott gets a fair share of one-on-one looks, and he usually plays with good enough toughness and pad level to win those battles.



JALIN’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/13004239/Jalin-Scott

JALIN’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/k_jalin





ZO SMALLS, SAVANNAH CHRISTIAN RUNNING BACK (SOPHOMORE)



Ever since this season started, Savannah Christian sophomore Zo Smalls has been one of the most explosive players in the Coastal Empire.



Smalls has 10 total touchdowns – eight rushing, one receiving and one kickoff return TD – through four games, some of which he came out early in because the Raiders were up by so many points.



Offensive linemen were excited about Smalls prior to the season and he’s done nothing to disprove that through his play so far. Head coach Baker Woodward said that Smalls is a bruising back that’s capable of running through contact, creating his own opportunities even if the play isn’t blocked correctly.



Fun fact: even though he’s just 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, Smalls wears the same pant size that the offensive linemen do: XX.



Throughout the season, Smalls and fellow sophomore Kenry Wall are only going to get better. Smalls will likely take the lion’s share of the carries while Wall alternates between being a change-of-pace back and catching balls from the slot position.



ZO’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/14744397/Zo-Smalls

ZO’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/zo_smalls





KAMERION LANIGAN, CALVARY DAY LINEBACKER (JUNIOR)



Just about everybody starting up front for the Cavaliers this year could easily end up playing on Saturdays, but we’re gonna zero in specifically on Kamerion Lanigan for our final player spotlight.



Lanigan had a breakout game against top AA school Eagle’s Landing Christian, picking up more sacks in that game (3) than he had all of last season (2).



Last year, Lanigan was the team’s second-leading tackler next to middle linebacker A.J. Butts. He recorded 84 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and added two sacks.



At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Lanigan might not have the ideal size to be an edge rusher at the next level, but his motor and hard-nosed playstyle make him worth a look.



(Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that he squats 425.)



KAMERION’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/14784617/Kamerion-Lanigan

KAMERION’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kamerionlanigan?lang=en