BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Bobcats baseball team will wrap up its regular season next week before embarking on their postseason journey.



One player that Bluffton will need at his best to advance far in those playoffs is pitcher and third baseman Nico Martucci, a threat at the plate and on the mound.



Martucci, who has dreams of playing college baseball, sat down with WSAV for our weekly Recruiting Spotlight. The following transcript is lightly edited for grammar and syntax.





Q: How did you kind of choose the positions that you chose? What was it about pitching and playing third base for you?



A: I always played third and first growing up. During 12 and 13U, I started pitching and really fell in love with it. When I’m pitching, I just have a lot of confidence up there and I really think I can do my best on the mound.

Q: In terms of your recruiting, are you allowed to have contact with other schools yet?

A: The rule for sophomores is that a college cannot contact you, but you can contact them.

Q: What kinds of schools have you reached out to?

A: I’ve reached out to a couple of schools in South Carolina like College of Charleston, Charleston Southern, but I haven’t really reached out to any other schools. I’m looking to do that this summer.



Q: When you reach out to a school, what does that actually mean? Is there a questionnaire that you fill out?



A: No, when you reach out, you usually go to a prospect camp and then you would email them after and then you email them your schedule. I sent our schedule out to College of Charleston and come to Shipyard, which is close to them, and give them times and dates and everything to make sure it doesn’t mess up their schedule.



Q: I’ve talked to one or two other baseball and softball players and they described that process of sending out the schedule. Since the college cannot actually talk to you, do they just sit in the stands and observe?



A: Yes, sir. They kind of just show up, you don’t know if they’re there or not so you always just have to play well.

Q: When you think about what you want to improve on over the summer, is there anything that stands out?



A: It’s a combination of velocity and accuracy. Obviously, you want to throw harder than most kids but you also have to be accurate. I really want to increase my velocity this summer. My top velocity last summer was 84, so I’m probably sitting at the low-80s. I’d like to be sitting at mid-80s this summer.





Q: What is your pitch repertoire like? You have the four-seam fastball it sounds like, what else do you have?



A: I have a four-seam fastball, a slider and a changeup. I’m trying to work on my curveball right now, trying to get it like more of a 12-to-6 motion.





Q: You hear a lot in the MLB about advanced pitching stats like revolutions per minute. How much do colleges get into that?



A: It’s mostly velocity and accuracy. They also look at spin rates, though. Like on a curveball, that’s obviously going to have a higher spin rate than a fastball.





Q: When you think about your relatively short time in high school so far, do you have a favorite moment or accomplishment that stands out?



A: Last year as a freshman, I pitched against Beaufort’s varsity and pitched eight innings and a hundred-something pitches. That stands out to me because I really proved to myself that I could sit up there and grind with a good team.





Q: What is your schedule like this summer? I know travel baseball can get pretty hectic.



A: We have six tournaments this summer and half of them are at colleges. We’ve got one at Coastal Carolina and one at Gardner-Webb and then some in the Atlanta area.





Q: You said you’re looking to reach out to some more schools this summer. Any in particular that you have in mind?



A: My dream would honestly be just to play Division I baseball, just to get to that level and experience it. I don’t have a certain team right now that I’d want to play for. I’m open to anyone.





