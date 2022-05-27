SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Islands high school head football coach DeShawn Printup predicted big things for interior lineman Sha’Ron McGert prior to the 2021 season, even saying that he could be the successor to the dominant Damonte Smith.



Those predictions largely came true; McGert recorded 10 tackles for loss in 2021, twice as much as anyone else on the team.



Scouts saw his performance and extended him an invite to the 2022-’23 Tiki Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii at the end of his senior season.



However, McGert is still looking for his first college offer. He sat down with WSAV to talk about the road ahead and his goals for senior year.



Transcript has been edited for grammar, syntax and clarity.



Q: Been a couple months since your season ended, what have you been working on between then and now and what is the plan for this summer?



A: I’ve been working on better conditioning, working on my feet and handwork. I’m just gonna get better at my craft.



Q: Any camps you’re going to this summer?



A: I’m going to Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina next month.



Q: You’ve probably gotten feedback from Coach Printup, maybe some college coaches. What are they saying that you need to work on?



A: They wanted to see me in better condition and they wanted to see me get in better shape.



Q: You’ve seen a lot of your friends sign to college. Cooper Bachman over at Islands for wrestling, Langston Lewis, Troy Ford, when you see your friends signing, is that a motivator for you?



A: That’s motivation for me for real because I see them going to college. It motivates me to do more and get to the same level as them.



Q: How do you see your role on Islands changing now that you’re a senior?



A: I’ve got a big role. We’ve got some other teammates that I know will step up and take that role too.



Q: Any dates on the calendar you’re looking forward to?



A: I’m looking toward Calvary because it’s a big game for us.



Q: Walk me through what a typical training session is like for you. What’s first, what’s next, who’s in the room with you, etc.



A: On a typical day, I stretch first, then I do the bench press, then I do legs. I like to be alone when I work out so there’s no distractions.



Q: What would you like colleges to know about you?



A: I want it bad, more than anybody. I feel like when I step on the field, I’m the best. I can make big plays.



SHA’RON’S HUDL: https://www.hudl.com/profile/12915891/Sharon-McGert

SHA’RON’S TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ShaRonMcGert56

SHA’RON’S INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/biqbankron/?hl=en