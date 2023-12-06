SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The New Hampstead practice field saga may be coming to a close as we have an update on the practice field.

The field is “Substantially complete and available for student use. Scoreboard installation is scheduled during the holiday break, and the track will be installed late spring or early summer,” according to an email exchange between News 3 and Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Public Information Officer Sheila Blanco.

The new track installation dates differ from the original timeline given back on Sept. 5. when the district said track surfacing would be completed by Dec. 4 and track striping would be completed by Dec. 7.

The field and track were originally scheduled to be completed by Aug. 1, but there were problems with the soil which pushed back the expected completion date months past the original timeline. New Hampstead was one of five high schools to receive new practice fields.