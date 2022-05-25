STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Metter High School sweeps Charlton County to take home to repeat as the GHSA Class A-Public state champs.

Metter won their first state championship in program history last year in 2021, and now they’ll have another trophy to showcase.

During their series against Charlton, Metter survived their highs and lows. In game one, Metter found themselves trailing 7-6, heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. The Tigers (Metter) benefited from two walk-off runs with the bases loaded that helped them secure the 8-7 win.

The walk-off run that put @Metter_Baseball in the win column for game one of the Class A-Public State Champion. Metter wins 8-7 against Charlton County.



An executive decision has pushed game 2 back to tomorrow, set for 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/mVmzXbg2GM — Corey Howard (@choward_media) May 25, 2022

However, game two provided a different narrative, a grind-it-out, gritty, hard-fought win with a final score of 3-0.

