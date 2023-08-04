BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Last season ended in heartbreak for the May River Sharks. However, the team says they used the loss as fuel to the fire this offseason. They lost 17 seniors off that squad, many of them key contributors. One player they did not lose was their starting quarterback.

On the defensive side of the ball, Coach Richard Bonneville said his defensive line should be “unbelievable.” He just wants his guys to block out the outside noise.

“I know society is driven by the scoreboard and social media and all that stuff,” head coach Richard Bonneville said. “If I can get these guys to understand the work they put in each day then (the season) will be a success.”

“Over the summer,” senior offensive guard Will Mauro said, “we’ve gotten physical, we’ve gotten mentally tougher and we compete every day.”

“We’ve grown the most over the summer with just small details, attention to detail,” senior defensive back Kammron Mitchell said. “The little things are really starting to add up now. We just have to iron out a few more kinks and we’ll be good to go.”

May River starts the season Aug. 25 with game against West Ashley.