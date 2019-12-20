May River High forfeits 17 games due to league violation in 2018

FILE – May River vs. Beaufort 2018. This is one of 01 games the Sharks have forfeited due to a player’s SCHSL ineligibility.

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – May River High School has forfeited more than a dozen basketball and football games from 2018 due to a violation of the state’s athletic league, school officials announced Friday.

According to the Beaufort County School District (BCSD), May River High also received a $500 fine that was paid with money from ticket sales at athletic events and other fundraisers.

No games from 2019 were affected. The following 2018 games have been forfeited:

8/17/18 vs. Savannah Memorial Day

8/24/18 vs. Bluffton

8/31/18 vs. Whale Branch

9/7/18 vs. Hilton Head

9/28/18 vs. Lake Marion

10/5/18 vs. Ridgeland

10/12/18 vs. Beaufort

10/26/18 vs. Wade Hampton

11/10/18 vs. Lake City

11/17/18 vs. Gilbert

Seven basketball games were forfeited, but in order to protect the student’s identity, as is law, BCSD isn’t releasing those games to the public.

According to the school district, the student, who transferred to May River High in August 2018, did not submit sufficient paperwork to meet the requirements of the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL).

School officials said the paperwork in question showed a change in the student’s legal guardianship, adding that the new guardian was a resident in May River High’s attendance zone.

While it met the school’s enrollment standards, the affidavit didn’t meet SCHSL regulations, which requires a court document to establish athletic eligibility.

BSCD found that the league’s rules might have been violated and self-reported their findings to SCHSL last month.

“To safeguard against similar documentation violations in the future, May River High Athletic Director Brett Macy said the school will have two separate people – himself and the school’s eligibility coordinator – review and evaluate documentation on all transfers of student athletes,” a statement from the school district reads.