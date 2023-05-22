SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wesley Marble becomes the first player from a Savannah public school to sign a college scholarship in the sport.

The future Islands alum will play his college ball at Shorter College.

This past season, he scored 13 goals and added four assists on an Islands team in its seventh year of existence.

Marble said he had no idea he was making history when he signed but it means a lot to him.

“It means a lot for future guys that come to Islands or any public school for a lacrosse program,” Marble said. “I built a foundation I guess. Hopefully, guys can see, who come to Islands, there is a way to make it out.”

Congratulations to Welsey.