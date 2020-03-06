Long-awaited state title win for Swainsboro boys basketball

MACON, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time in more than two decades, the Swainsboro boys are state basketball champions.

And for the first time since 2016, just the second time since 2013, a trophy isn’t coming back to the Hostess City.

After the Johnson girls lost in the final four it was up to their crosstown rivals, Beach, to go for the win at the GHSA basketball championships at the Macon Coliseum.

They certainly put up a fight. In the second quarter at 17-17, Kayla Rougier, who has been a star the last few weeks, put them in front. But Greater Atlanta Christian got it together right before halftime.

Madison Evans put the Bulldogs back in the lead, 32-30, at the end of the third.

She kept pushing in the fourth but GAC put together a 6-0 run after that and the Bulldogs ran out of gas.

Beach went down 54-44.

In AA, the Swainsboro boys went 29-2 this year but they had to go up against defending champ Therrell in the finals.

It took the Tigers a few minutes to get going but they launched to 10-4 midway through the first, ending the quarter tied at 14.

They went on a monster run before halftime with 12 unanswered points.

Therell came alive in the third, erased that lead and went up two before a tie going into the fourth.

But that’s when Swainsboro made their push. Still down by two, AJ Kingsbury tied them up and a free throw put them in front.

They didn’t give the lead up and at 69-65, Swainsboro came away with their first title in 21 years.

“It’s so big for this town and this community, these fans,” said Head Coach Brice Hobbs.

“You just gotta believe that you can win,” he added. “When you get down, you can’t quit and these kids never quit.”