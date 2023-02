(WSAV) – Richmond Hill trailed by eight to Camden County with roughly one minute and thirty seconds left in the game, but clutch baskets by Brionna Sutton and Makiyah Matthews tied the game at 43.

After the game-tying basket, Camden County called a timeout. Later, with 12 seconds left in the game, Camden threw a long pass, which Matthews stole. Matthews then crossed over a defender and made the game-winning basket. Richmond took home a 45-43 win.