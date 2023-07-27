SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the fourth consecutive year, Chatham Orthopedic Associates held its coach’s clinic. This year, the event was at Woodville Tompkins High School.

More than 150 coaches from all sports attended, which is believed to be a record, the focus of the clinic is acute injuries in athletes. There were interactive stations for coaches to receive hands-on training. Two of the stations included spine boarding and life-support CPR orthopedic physician Trey Oschner says paying attention to athletes’ behavior is key for coaches.

“Knowing when an athlete needs to be triaged for heat illness, particularly in Savannah,” Dr. Ochsner said. “When it’s time to stop pushing them when we are conditioning them and when it’s time to start cooling them down is a really important thing, particularly at this time of year. Then managing extremity issues — open fractures. You have to be able to take care of that quickly. Lastly, spinal cord injuries to me are also very important.”

This is timely because high school football practices started on July 24. All other fall sports begin on July 31.