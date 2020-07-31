Liberty County Schools suspend fall sports, extracurricular activities

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County School system, citing COVID-19 trends in the area and state of Georgia, has suspended fall sports and extracurricular activities until further notice.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the school system says they take student safety seriously and determined it was no longer feasible to safely hold fall activities.

Liberty County’s were participating in the GHSA-approved limited summer workouts before Friday’s decision.

WSAV will keep you updated on-air and online with the latest suspensions and cancellations with fall sports.